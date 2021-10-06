POTTS, Reginald W.

Reginald W. (Johnny) Potts Passed away from multiple health issues Monday, Sept. 27, at the VA Med-ical Center in Nashville.

Johnny was born Dec. 29, 1941, in Sante Fe, to Lucille and Lester Potts and made his home with his wife in Mt. Juliet, on Old Hickory Lake for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Gibson) and his daughter, Lindley (Brian Harris); his sister, Rochelle (Bruce Tittel) of Cincinnati, Ohio; his brother, Sanford (Myra), Columbia; and two nieces and three nephews, Mike, Mark, and Sherrie of Cincinnati and Gina of Columbia and Jonathan of Murfreesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Lester Potts.

It was at his request that no traditional funeral services be arranged at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.