Powers, Patricia Evans

Patricia Evans “Tricia” Powers, age 64, of Nashville, TN, died July 9, 2017. Tricia was Catholic. She loved horses and was the Tennessee Barrel Racing Champion for three years in a row. Tricia was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Mary Curley Evans. She was also preceded in death by her great-nephew, Carey Jones.

She is survived by: Sons – Bo (Holli) Hager and Josh (Autumn) Baber; Brother – John R. Evans, III; Sisters – Jacque Smithson and Juli (J.R.) Kelley; Grandchildren – Shelton (Karen) Hager, Megan (Ryan) Dunnewold, Caroline Hager, Garrett, Hager, Ella Hager, Aidan Baber and Nolan Baber; Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gerald Bontrager officiating. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to services Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.