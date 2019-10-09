Prank escalates to armed encounter

Jimmy Robinson, Jr., was arrested Oct. 3 after following and drawing a handgun on a group of teens who were knocking on doors and running way in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood.

A man was arrested last week after following and pointing a handgun at teens who were knocking on residents’ doors as a prank.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, around 9:35 p.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Sydney Terrace near Brisbane Drive to handle an armed person call. They arrived to find numerous individuals standing in the roadway.

Further investigation revealed that a group of teens were knocking loudly on many doors and running away. One of the residents, 43-year-old Jimmy Robinson, Jr., got into his vehicle and began to look for the vehicle the teens were traveling in.

Robinson located the teens, drew a handgun, and ordered two of the five teens out of the vehicle.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. A juvenile involved was charged with trespassing onto Robinson’s property, and 20-year-old James Davison of Mt. Juliet was cited for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.