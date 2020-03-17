Prewitt, James Norris

James “Brother Jim” Prewitt passed away March 12, 2020, at age 91. A funeral service was held March 14 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Highview Cemetery in Bloomfield, Kentucky.

He is survived by wife of 69 years and 3 months, Betty Hardin Prewitt, daughter Debbie (Mike) Wright, grandchildren Christi (Pete) Christensen and Bethany (Aaron) Sams, great-grandchildren Grace Ann Christensen, Emma Christensen, Beck Sams, Ellie Sams, Reid Sams, and Corinne Sams, and siblings Blanche Hardin, Harold Ray Prewitt, and David C. Prewitt. He is preceded in death by parents Dewey H. and Ora Lee Bowman Prewitt, brothers Marvin F. Prewitt, Kenneth Prewitt, Hank Prewitt, and sisters Bonnie Sweazy and Ruby E. Morris.

The family extends their special thanks to Avalon Hospice, Guardian Home Health, and friends and neighbors. Please make Memorial Donations to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home (1310 Franklin Rd, Brentwood TN 37027, 615.376.3140).

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.