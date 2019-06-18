Price, Donald

Donald “Donny” Price, age 58 of Hermitage, passed away June 14, 2019, after battling cancer. He is survived by son, Cody Price; daughters, Chelsey Price and Cassidy Price; granddaughter, Camdyn Price; sister, Barbara (John) Thompson; nieces, Christina (Trevor) Bond, Lillian (Samuel) Benninghoff, and Olivia Grace Thompson. He was preceded in death by father, Donald Ivan Price, Sr.; mother, Marilyn Yvonne deCastrique.

A funeral service was held June 18 at Sellers Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.