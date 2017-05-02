Price, Elsie

Elsie Price, born December 12, 1926, passed away on April 25, 2017 at the age of 90. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Carl Jones, is 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Price Cochran, Tommy Halbert, Joe Stasek, Timmy Fite, Gavin Halbert, Jerry Stubblefield, Terry Stone, Larry Dillon, and Jim York. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Storie and Joe Mattingly. Special Thanks to the staff and residents of Southern Manor, Gentiva Hospice, Frankie’s Restaurant, life-long friend Bobbie Williams, Monica Thompson, and Leesha Richardson. Memorial Donations: Gentiva Hospice (1400 Donelson Pike, Ste B5, Nashville TN 37217) and/or Sherry’s Run (PO Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088).

Mrs. Price is survived by children Larry Wilson Price (Sandy), Teresa Price Halbert (Tommy), and Vicki Rose Mattingly (Joe), grandchildren Novenda Rose Fite, Timmy Fite (Miranda), April Nicole Stasek (Joe), Joshua Ryan Halbert, great-grandchildren Price Cochran, Marley Cochran, Lily Grace Cochran, William Stasek, Madison Fite, Tanner Fite, Gavin Halbert, Lexy Halbert, Paris Rose, Cori Rose, Kason Gaston, and Bella Gaston. At the request of her oldest daughter, she and her family have requested to not be listed. She is preceded in death by husband Earl Wilson Price, twin daughters Joan and Janet Price, parents John Francis and Rosa Belle Loudermilk Storie, Sr., and brother John Francis Storie. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.