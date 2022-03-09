PRICE, Tony Ray

Tony Ray Price, 57, Mt. Juliet, went home to be with our Lord on March 3, 2022.

Tony was born in Spartanburg, SC and was the son of the late, Horace Price and Geneva Duggins Price. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and an active member of Grace Baptist Church. Tony was em-ployed as a financial advisor for many years. Those who knew Tony are aware of his sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his two greatest joys were his children.

He is survived by: Wife of 36 years Jackie Kennedy Price; Children R.J. Price and Lily Price; sister Margie (Walt) Parrish of Cowpens, SC; Many nieces, nephews and a host of friends and business associates.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Grace Baptist Church, 201 Belinda Pkwy., Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Alan Herd officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Tony’s memory to the Grace Baptist Church Youth Mission Fund, PO Box 1443, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122-9998.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com