Principal Rainey leaving Mt. Juliet High School

Wilson County Schools recently announced that Mt. Juliet High School Principal Leigh Anne Rainey will be leaving the district to take on an administrative role with Collierville Schools in Collierville, Tennessee.

In a statement released by Collierville Schools on Monday, May 18, Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly announced Rainey would succeed Louise Claney as the district’s chief academic officer.

“This position is a terrific opportunity for me to help lead the district in all matters regarding curriculum and accountability with the new ‘world’ that we are embarking on post-COVID shutdowns,” she said.

Rainey has been principal at MJHS for two years, taking over after longtime principal Mel Brown retired in 2018. She was previously principal at Mt. Juliet Middle School.

“My family and I have loved the opportunities that Mt. Juliet has provided to us,” she said. “We have been welcomed with open arms and have loved every minute of our time with new friends and family.”

Though she has enjoyed her time in Mt. Juliet, Rainey looks forward to her new role with Collierville Schools. She looks forward to the challenge of helping students of all ages become the best they can be.

“The students and staff of Wilson County Schools are some of the finest that I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” said Rainey. “I will miss each and every one of them more than they will know. I will always keep ‘Bear Pride’ close to my heart.”

Beverly Sharpe, currently principal at West Wilson Middle School, has been named Rainey’s replacement. Sharpe’s replacement has not been announced.