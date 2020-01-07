Prior, Joseph “Joey”

Joseph “Joey” Prior, age 40 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Debbie Elliott. Survived by wife of 21 years, Heather Prior; children, Dalton Prior, Logan Prior, Chandler Prior, Landon Prior, Justin Duncan, Patience Prior and Bobby (Ashley) Spain; father, Rodger (Valerie) Prior; sisters, Shaunia Leeanna Anderson and Natalina Elliott; brothers, Josh Prior and Daniel Prior; step-mother, Sarah Elliott; grandparents, Bobby Neal and Loretta Prior; grandchildren, Malaya Hill, Bradley Travis, Taylor Spain, Aiden Spain, Kadence Spain and Abby Spain; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at noon at Bellshire Assembly of God in Nashville. Visitation with the family will be Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com