Projects proposed for Nonaville Road

Proposed Windree Pines development

Plans were recently submitted to the City of Mt. Juliet that proposes a residential development at the former Windtree Golf Club. The project, called Windree Pines, proposes 267 single-family lots on approximately 160 acres.

The proposed project will be brought before the Mt. Juliet planning commission at a later date.

Another project on Nonaville Road was recently approved by the city. Northtown Gardens, a proposed multi-family mixed-use development with 360 apartment units, was approved at the city planning commission last week.

The preliminary master development plan for the project was approved in 2015 and originally had more buildings proposed for the site. The PMDP called for 15 buildings containing 360 units, but it has since been revised, now proposed 12 buildings with 360 units.