Propster, John William

John William Propster, age 58 of Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 22, 2019. Mr. Propster was the son of the late Howard Joseph and Jacqueline Betty Mahaffey Propster.

He is survived by: Daughter – Sarah Nicole Propster-Pope; Brothers – Michael Joseph Propster and Patrick John (Kelly) Propster; Sisters – Paula Marie (Keith) Reeves, Lisa Marie Propster and Marcy Lynn Hutchings; Granddaughter – Elaine Elizabeth Pope; Former wife – Deborah Darlene Propster; Several nieces and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 29 at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home for the funeral expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-propster-memorial-fund

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com