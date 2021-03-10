PRYOR, Tony Michael

Tony Michael Pryor, 59 of Hermitage, passed away March 8.

Mike was preceded in death by parents, Tony and Betty Pryor; brother, Terry Pryor; and half- brother, Roy Garrett.

He is survived by son, Jeremy Pryor.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com