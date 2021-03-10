News Ticker

PRYOR, Tony Michael

March 10, 2021 Staff Reports Obits 0

Tony Michael Pryor, 59 of Hermitage, passed away March 8.
Mike was preceded in death by parents, Tony and Betty Pryor; brother, Terry Pryor; and half- brother, Roy Garrett.
He is survived by son, Jeremy Pryor.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.