Pumphrey, Tyler Raye

Tyler Raye Pumphrey, age 30 of Lebanon, died Feb. 26, 2020. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronnie York.

He is survived by: Mother – Dana (Buddy) Dixon; Father – Derek (Courtney) Pumphrey; Grandmother – Barbara York; Aunts and Uncles – Mitzi (Kevin) Smith and Tami (Shane) Bramble; Cousins – Carley Shults, Elijah Smith and Hayden Bramble; Step-siblings – Anna Elizabeth Pumphrey, Logan Derek Piumphrey and Hayley Grace Pumphrey.

Funeral services were held Feb. 29 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com