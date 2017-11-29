Four charged after early morning pursuit

Charges have been filed on four juveniles after they were apprehended, following an early morning pursuit of a stolen car. They remain in secure housing at an unnamed juvenile detention center.

Early Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 around 1:30 a.m., a Mt. Juliet Police Officer observed a car make an illegal turn in front of a gun store, in the 1700 block of N. Mt. Juliet Road. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the car; however, the driver quickly sped away.

Officers continued their attempt to stop the car, reported stolen out of Nashville, which led to a pursuit into Nashville on Interstate 40. While near the Donelson Pike exit, a Metro-Nashville Police Officer successfully deployed a spike system in front of the fleeing car, which caused multiple tires to become deflated. The driver continued to flee at lower speeds due to the car missing tires.

Officers pursued from Interstate 40 to Interstate 65, exiting at Briley Parkway and stopping at Gallatin Pike. Near Gallatin Pike, the car left the roadway and hit a concrete wall. After impact with the wall, all four occupants ran from the car, and Mt. Juliet Police and Metro-Nashville Police Officers gave chase. All occupants were eventually apprehended.

Further investigation revealed a Glock handgun, stolen from a Rutherford County gun store, in the car. Also found were items consistent with burglary tools, a mask and counterfeit U.S. currency.

All apprehended were juvenile males from Nashville, and the following charges were filed:

14-year-old No. 1: Theft of Property – Over $1,000, Theft of Property – Under $1,000, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Possession of Burglary Tools, Driving While Unlicensed, and Criminal Simulation.

14-year-old #2: Theft of Property – Over $1,000, Theft of Property – Under $1,000, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

15-year-old: Theft of Property – Over $1,000, Theft of Property – Under $1,000, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

16-year-old: Theft of Property – Over $1,000, Theft of Property – Under $1,000, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

“Mt. Juliet’s Police Officers work hard every day to prevent crimes from occurring in our community. They are vigilant and always on the lookout,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “This incident is a prime example of an officer’s vigilance in noticing something wrong and investigating it further. We are thankful for the Metro-Nashville Police Officers, who provided great support that allowed us to successfully take these individuals into custody.”