Putty, Floyd Edward “Eddie” Jr.

Floyd Edward “Eddie” Putty, Jr., age 69 of Hermitage, died Sept. 20, 2018.
He is survived by: Wife – Barbara Hagar Putty; Daughter – Amy (Dale) Waters; Son – Ricky Putty; Sister – Faye (Glenn) Blair; Grandchildren – Crissy, Vicki, Nickalus, Sebastian, Michael, David, Benjamin, Ashley and Chelsey; Great-granddaughter – Maddie and another great-grandchild due in October.
A funeral service was held Sept. 23 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Binkley-Hagar-Steele Cemetery.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
