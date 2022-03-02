Pyron wins state

Mt. Juliet’s Anthony Pyron capped off a perfect regular season over the weekend, winning his first State Championship in the Division I-AA State Wrestling Championships.

Pyron finished the season a perfect 34-0 with a 7-4 decision over Brentwood’s Wyatt Gibbs in the State Tournament finals. Pyron wrestled at 170 pounds. The State Tournament was held at the Williamson County Ag Expo.

Pyron had a 15-5 major decision to start the tournament against Jensen Schreiber of Summit. He followed that with a pin in 1:31 of Bradley Central’s Knox Watson. In the semifinals, he got a 10-3 decision over Rhea County’s Francisco Molina.

Pyron racked up many awards in his senior year. In addition to his state championship, he was the Franklin Admiral Invitational Champion, Region Champion and Sectional Champion.