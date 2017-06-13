Over a quarter pound of methamphetamine seized

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department’s Narcotics Divisions conducted a joint investigation on a Lebanon man distributing large amounts of methamphetamine from his home. On Monday, the two agencies executed a search warrant at the man’s residence, located on Fairview Avenue in Lebanon. Detectives located over a quarter pound of methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales and methamphetamine pipes.

“Methamphetamine is a highly dangerous drug that is wreaking havoc on families and communities across the nation,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will continue our fight against drug use and trafficking as it also impacts everyone that lives within the vicinity of these locations regarding their safety from the exposure of these drugs.”

Tennessee, by many polls, have ranked near the top states in the country for documented meth production sites and has been referred to as the buckle of the Meth Belt. The fight against meth has cost the state over a billion dollars every year and it has taken hundreds of children from meth users and traffickers.

Detectives will present charges of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with the Intent for Resale, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two Drug Free Zone enhancements to the Wilson County Grand Jury on a later date.