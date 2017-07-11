Race to benefit those affected by cancer

Everyone knows the largest event in Wilson County happens in August, but just a few weeks later the second largest event in Wilson County is taking place and making a big impact for those battling cancer this year! Registration is now open for the fourteenth annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk and help is needed to give hope to hundreds of families who will need assistance in the coming year.

Sherry’s Run is relieving the financial burden of cancer patients who have been hit with this devastating diagnosis, also offering emotional support and more importantly, hope. No one should go through difficult times alone and anyone can be that form of help by participating or making a donation. Donators can run, walk or even sleep-in.

Some ways to take part and make a difference: Register at www.sherrysrun.org, click on the ‘Register’ button at the top of the page to register online. Registration forms can also be printed from the website. There is a sleep-in registration option for those who can’t or don’t want to get out early on a Saturday morning.

Form a Team: go to www.sherrysrun.org, click on ‘The Race’, then click on ‘Teams’ for more information.

Attend a Spirit Night. The Sherry’s Run office will be open on the following Tuesday evenings from 4-6 p.m. for anyone who wants to register, form a team, make a donation, shop retail or pick up a green bow. This will also be an opportunity to ask questions and everyone who comes will be entered into a drawing for a free door prize. The dates are: July 25, August 8, August 22 and September 5.

Invite others to join a team or invite those who are not available to participate to sponsor a team and give more hope.

Fundraise: Many teams and individuals find ways to make an even greater impact through bake sales, spirit nights, car washes, etc.

Order a Green Bow and ‘Paint Your Town Green’: Raise awareness by displaying green bows on homes, mailboxes, cars, businesses or churches in August and September. (Visit www.sherrysrun.org, click on the ‘The Race’, then click on ‘Paint YourTown Green’ to print an order form and to get more information).

Volunteering is another great way to help. To learn more about this great opportunity, e-mail volunteer@sherrysrun.org for more information.

The fourteenth annual Sherry’s Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. at 623 West Main Street in Lebanon.

This support allows Sherry’s Run to assist cancer patients 52 weeks a year with gas, groceries, utility bills, housing payments, prescription assistance, health insurance premiums, medical bills, and colonoscopy assistance.

To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org.