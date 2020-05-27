RaceTrac proposed on Mt. Juliet Road

The Mt. Juliet planning commission held its first meeting since February after the previous two meetings were canceled due to coronavirus concerns and safety guidelines.

A project discussed in the meeting was a proposed RaceTrac development on the corner of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and North Mt. Juliet Road. The fuel station and convenience store would be located on the parcel of land that currently holds a Cash Express business and electronic sign.

A topic of contention were the variance requests the applicant was asking the city, which included, among others, more fuel pumps, less separation required between the Mt. Juliet Road driveway access and that of the existing Valley Center, and not requiring trees to be planted along Mt. Juliet Road.

City staff did not support the variance requests. The RaceTrac project was ultimately deferred by the applicant so they can continue working with city staff to resolve concerns.

The commission heard an amendment to the planned unit development (PUD) for Providence Central, which was originally approved in 2013. The applicant, Civil Site Design Group, requested changes to the PUD including a mixed-use development of 310 units, road network modifications, and rezoning a portion of the property for commercial activity.

Joe Haddox of Civil Site Design said they would add a northbound turn lane and a southbound left turn lane on Central Pike in the first phase of construction. They have also committed to a second eastbound left on Adams Lane at Mt. Juliet Road, which will be part of the next project to be installed.

Public Works Director Andy Barlow said the project’s modification to internal roadways would help take traffic off Adams Lane.

The project received a positive recommendation from the commission and will be sent to the Board of Commissioners.

The planning commission will meet again on June 18 at City Hall.