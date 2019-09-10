Racey, Dakota Graham

Dakota “Kody” Graham Racey, Aug. 28, 2000 – Sept. 5, 2019. Kody passed tragically and way too soon, but his family finds peace knowing he is in a better place.

He was survived by his mother, Kimberly “Thompson” Clark, stepfather, Wesley Clark, father, Gregory Racey, grandmothers Linda Racey and Martha Thompson, sister Stacey “Allen” Vaughn, brother-in-law, Anthony Vaughn, and his two nieces that he adored so dearly, Hailey Allen and Joslyn Vaughn. Kody was blessed with so many friends that he loved and cared for deeply.

Services for his non immediate family will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.