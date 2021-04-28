RADCLIFF, Doc Jr.

Doc Radcliff, Jr., 80, Mt. Juliet, passed away April 17.

Doc was preceded in death by parents, Doc Sr. and Mable Radcliff; and brothers, Johnny Radcliff; George Radcliff; and Jimmy Radcliff.

He is survived by wife of 54 years, Joyce Radcliff; brother, Larry (Janice) Radcliff; daughters, Nicole (Paul) Winston; and Rasheda Banks; granddaughters, Kennedy Banks; Taylor Radcliff Banks; Khiyah Winston; and Kaliyah Winston; sister-in-law Carolyn Radcliff; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Devoted friends include: Clarence Hudson; James Rogers; Leonard Bell; Jug Wright; Gerardo Guerrero; and Harry Hunter.

Visitation was at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Monday, April 26 until time of service.

Graveside Service will be held at Alabama State Veterans Cemetery, Wednesday April 28, 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation can be accepted at https://www.kidneyfund.org/

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.