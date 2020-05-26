Ragland, Helen Crichton Moncrieff McCabe

Helen Crichton Moncrieff McCabe Ragland, age 89, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Lebanon. She was born in a children’s hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland, to parents Margaret Lillico Russell McCabe and John McCabe. She had one brother, Johnny McCabe, and one sister, Dorothy June McCabe.

Helen and husband Carl Ragland, Sr. had three children: Karen (Joe Baumgartel, Jr.), Carolyn and Carl Jr. (Gina Walker). She adored her grandchildren, Joseph (Jennifer Sanders) and Kelly Baumgartel (Christopher Schwartz) and Molly and Jenny Ragland, and her great-grandchildren, Kinley and Colin Baumgartel and Grayson and Annslee Kate Schwartz.

Her family expresses their deepest gratitude to the caregivers, nurses, and staff of the Chronicles of Elmcroft in Lebanon. The Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Inurnment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Tucker’s Crossroads TN. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday. Please make Memorial Donations to AutismSpeaks.org.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.