Ragsdale, Edward

Edward Rease Ragsdale passed away July 1, 2019, at age 60. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

He is survived by wife of 19 years Sherry Hill-Ragsdale, two brothers Randy (Suzanne) Ragsdale and Charlie Ragsdale, children Leland Wayne Ragsdale and Sheree Nicole (Billy) Conn, two step-children Joshua and Nathan Leu, and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Mae Dee Ragsdale and first wife Buna Marie Ragsdale. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon 615.444.9393