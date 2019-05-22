Raines, Jimmy Vernon

Vernon Raines passed away May 19, 2019, at age 50. The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will begin receiving friends at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.

Mr. Raines is survived by wife Michelle Pinkston Raines; children: Nic (Mollie) Raines, Sarah (George) Raines, Slater McMahan, Zane Potter (Nadia), and Koy Raines (Naia); grandchild: Legend Raines; father: Jimmy Ray Raines; and siblings: Sherry O’Neal, Steve (Kimberly) O’Neal, Kelly (Russ) Hendricks, and Justine Harmon. He is preceded in death by mother Nancy Lowery, aunts Hazel Raines and Virgie Raines, and uncles Sammy Raines and Channey Raines.

