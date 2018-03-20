Raines, RD

RD Raines, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2018 surrounded by family and friends. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Rick Woodson, is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will be in Beulah Church Cemetery, Tellico Plains, Tenn.
RD was born in Estill Springs, Tenn., on Sept. 3, 1926 to the late William Walter and Laura Smith Raines. He was a painter by trade. He married Theresa Fox on March 14, 1950 in Laurel, Ind. His beloved wife Theresa preceded him in death, as well as children Margaret Lucille Price, Winters Eugene Neal, and granddaughters Patricia Tankersley, Wendy Evans, and Samantha Craddock, brothers Tommy, James, Hershel, Bill, and Buddy Raines, and sisters Mozetta Woodson and Eileen Hatten.
RD is survived by children: Patty (Jack) Amos, Rosalee (Richard) Woodson, Martha (Billy) Mullinax, Becky (Tom) Sable, Joanna (James) Reagan, Marietta (Dwain) Haley, and Joseph Aaron Raines, sisters Loretta (Harold) Moon and Bobbie Champion, 31 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the girls at Shoney’s for their care and support during his breakfasts there, and to the staff at Tennova, 2nd Floor North Tower, from Administrative to Housekeeping. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Mission Fund at Hosanna Fellowship Church.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
