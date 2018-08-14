Ray, Patsy Ruth Johnson

Patsy Ruth Johnson Ray, Mt. Juliet, was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Flint, Michigan. She departed this life Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, at the Gardens at Providence in Mt. Juliet at the age of 88. Mrs. Ray was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by daughters, Vicki Ray Richard, husband, Christopher, and Alisha Ann Ray; grandchildren, Joe Johnson Richard and Caitlin Anne Richard; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Joe Dixon Ray; parents John Carl and Nora E. Berry Johnson; and sister Mauvelene Estelle Johnson Shepard.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at 11 a.m. at McGlamery Cemetery, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, directing.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.