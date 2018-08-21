Reagan, Paul Elmer

Paul Elmer Reagan, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 14, 2018. Mr. Reagan was the son of the late Charles Elmer and Margart Parton Reagan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbye Reagan; son, Charles E. Reagan; granddaughter, Misty Frazer; brother, Charles Elmer Reagan, Jr.; and sisters, Charlotte Huffman and Catherine Giles.
He is survived by: Children – Mike (Peggy) Reagan, Kimberly Scott and Diana Sherwood; Sisters – Virginia (Ray) Ogle and Esther (Eddie) Compton; Grandchildren – Lance Rippy, Ducas Frazer, Andrew Frazer, Sabrina Applewhite, Mike Reagan, II, Paul Reagan, Linda Gayle Reagan, Curtis Reagan and Jason Bratcher; Great-grandchildren – Landon Rippy, Alexis Reagan, Karissa Reagan, Brock Frazer, Madeline Frazer, Sidney Olivia Frazer, Theodore Alexander Frazer, Layton Cole Rippy, Maverick Connell Reagan and Andrew Bratcher.
A funeral service was held Aug. 21 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
