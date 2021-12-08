REDING, Donald Wayne

Donald “Donny” Wayne Reding, 58, Mt. Juliet, met Jesus Dec. 3, surrounded by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Billy Reding.

He is survived by: Wife Robin Reding; Daughters Alexa Reding, Oliva Reding and Callie Reding; Siblings Doug (Barbara) Reding and Ida (Jeff) Law; Grandsons Hayden and Blake; Many nieces, nephews, cous-ins and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Empower Me Center, an amazing local special needs organization close to the family’s heart. You can donate in the upper right corner of their website, www.empowermecenter.com and at the end, select Memorial or mail your donation to P.O. Box 672, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.