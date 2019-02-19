Reece, Jack Daniel

Jack Daniel Reece, age 78, passed away Feb. 12, 2019, in Lebanon.

He was predeceased by his parents James Edward Reece and Lola Mae Ruffin; his daughters: Alice Michelle Reece and Connie Reece; his brothers: Jerry Reece, Jimmy Reece, and Terry Ruffin; and grandson: Grant Duer.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn, daughters: Tracie Carell and Michelle Marshall; sons: Mark (Wendy) Holt and Christopher Reece; brothers: Joe (Pam) Reece, Johnny (Janice) Reece, Travis (Gail) Ruffin, Ricky (Reba) Ruffin; and sister: Joann Maddox; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren that loved him dearly.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.