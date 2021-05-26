REED, Guy Robert

Guy Robert Reed, 57, Mt. Juliet, passed away May 21.

Guy was a member of Green Hill Church and an employee of Dollar General Corporation. He was a 1982 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. Guy loved listening to music, watching sports and enjoying nature. He also loved watching documentaries of all kinds and had an insatiable appetite for learning.

He is survived by: wife of 26 years, Renee Martin Reed; daughter, Annie Reed; parents, Bob and San-dra Reed; brother, Eric Reed; sister, Jennifer (Rob) Wethington; many nieces and nephews and a host of Renee’s family members who loved him as their own.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Dr. Daryl Crouch and Rickey Baxley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Green Hill Church for the Guy Reed Memorial Garden, 13251 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.