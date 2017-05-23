Reeder, Tommy

Tommy Reeder passed away on May 19, 2017 at age 59. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday for one hour prior to the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Raymond Burns, Brother Larry Odum, and Brother Danny Sellars, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Jeff Clemmons, Larry Odum, Larry Vining, Danny Watson, Larry Montgomery, and Bo Ford. Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Desimone and Mike Hankins, and the Ole Timers Breakfast Club.

Mr. Reeder graduated from Lebanon in 1976 and retired from Bridgestone after 32 years. He was a member of the union Local 1055L, United Steel Workers then became president of SOAR, Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Mr. Reeder coached youth sports for nine years, including a state runner-up team, and was president of LGSA. He loved to work in the vegetable garden, play golf, and was a big UT fan.

He is survived by wife Carol Scott Reeder, children Jason Reeder (Jessica) and Shelly Patton (Josh), grandchildren Emma-Grace, Easton, and Elam Reeder, siblings Tammy Pedigo (Larry) and Mike Reeder (Denice), uncle Odell Reeder, aunt Darlene Summers, mother-in-law Betty Scott, brothers-in-law Ricky Scott (Connie) and Steve Scott (Marissa), sister-in-law Becky Working, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Donald M. and Flora Lee Ford Reeder, and brother Don E. Reeder. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.