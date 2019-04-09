Reese, Evelyn V.

Evelyn V. Reese, age 77 of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Edward Reese; mother, Madeline Hering; daughter, Sharon Jeanine Reese; and great-granddaughter, Violet Evelyn Reese. She is survived by children, Diane Reese O’Neal, David (Mandy) Reese and Bryan (Amber) Reese; grandchildren, Jonathon O’Neal, Madalyn (Jeff) Stinson, Danielle (Ed) Olivia, Daren (Emily) Reese, Deborah Shelton, Ashley Reese, Nick Reese, Bailey Reese, Cameron Reese and Savannah Reese; great-grandchildren, Lyla O’Neal, Alivia Stinson, Jackie Reese, Autumn Cooper, Roland Cooper, Enzo Olivia, Iris Reese and Raelynn Reese.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 11 at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, and interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society at donate3@cancer.org

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com