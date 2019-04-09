News Ticker

Reese, Ginger

April 9, 2019

Ginger Reese passed away April 3, 2019, at age 54. A funeral service was held April  6 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Ms. Reese is survived by companion of 12 years, Robert Measle; sons: AJ (Kelly) Stafford and Allen Gregory; grandchildren: Emma, Tripp, and Luke Stafford; step-mother: Margaret Granstaff; brothers: Timothy (Norma) Granstaff, Buster (Connice) Drennon, Michael (Trina) Drennon, Jason (Laura) Drennon, and TJ Granstaff; and sister: Leanne (Gary) Gray.  She is preceded in death by father Billy Franklin Granstaff, mother Lucille Johnson, and brother Billy Nathaniel Granstaff.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

