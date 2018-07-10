Remembering their sacrifice

Fifteen years ago, two law enforcement officials in Wilson County were killed in the line of duty.

On July 9, 2003, Mt. Juliet Police Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff’s Dep. John Musice were struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 40.

The vehicle was involved in a police chase that had gone through Knoxville, and Mundy and Musice were attempting to lay down stop sticks near exit 226 to incapacitate the vehicle, according to WCSO.

A wreath ceremony was held Monday morning to mark the 15th anniversary of the day they gave their lives to protect those of Wilson County.

“We had a tragic event, a tragic day,” said MJPD Chief James Hambrick. “A sad day in this department’s history, the city’s history, in the passing of Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Dep. John Musice.”

“For Trish (Sgt. Mundy’s wife), for this entire family, for this city, we are continually saying that our love, our prayers, are forever with them, and we will never forget,” said Hambrick.

“Let us all remember the great sacrifice that our two local heroes endured on that day by giving their lives to a profession that they were called to do,” WCSO said in a statement on Facebook. “Your bravery and courage that day will never be forgotten.”