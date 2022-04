RENZ, Phyllis

Phyllis Renz, 90, Mt. Juliet, passed away April 7.

Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Temperance Renz; brothers, Glen Renz, Kenny Renz and Bob Renz; and grandsons, Nathan Cheek and Matthew Reddick. She is survived by sons, Jeff (Angela) Spotts and Jason (Liz Bumpus) Reddick, Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Cheek; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Reddick, Jr., Heather (Chuck) Bundrick, Tempe Reddick and Tina Cheek; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Ginger.

Funeral service were Sunday, April 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Jacob Armstrong officiating. Interment was at Sumner Memorial Gardens on Monday, April 11. Visitation with the family was Sunday, April 10 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Providence Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

