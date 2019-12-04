Retail Safety Initiative in place throughout holiday shopping season

Mt. Juliet’s Retail Safety Initiative is currently underway, and officers will be providing extra attention in shopping areas during the holiday shopping season as part of Operation Safe Shopper.

Beginning on Thanksgiving afternoon, Black Friday, and throughout the shopping season, more uniformed and undercover officers are now concentrated in and around Mt. Juliet’s Interstate 40 shopping destination. The initiative will run until Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Ultimately, the department wants residents and visitors to have a safe, enjoyable experience in and around Mt. Juliet’s shopping areas. The department will carry out:

Increased patrols by uniformed officers

Zero tolerance on shoplifting crimes, where offenders go straight to jail

Mobile surveillance tower deployed in parking lots

Undercover vehicles and officers blending in with the crowds

In addition, officers are monitoring traffic flow and traffic signals to ensure traffic is moving as best as possible. If any issues are discovered, officers will communicate with city traffic engineers so they can determine a quick solution.

Shopper Safety Tips:

Report any suspicious or out-of-place behavior to police, immediately.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Park in well-lighted spaces, lock car doors, and place packages out of sight in the trunk or under seats.

Do not carry large amounts of cash; pay with a check or credit card if possible.

Carry purses close to the body, not dangling by the straps.

Put wallets in an inside coat or front pants pocket.

Supervise children and teach them to go to a police officer or security guard if they get lost or separated.

Take a holiday inventory. The holidays are an excellent time to take photos or videos of items in your home

Parking Lot Safety Tips: