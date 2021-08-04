REUTER, Clifford Silva

Clifford Silva Reuter III was born in Scarsdale, NY, (Bronxville Hospital), Nov. 15, 1927, to Clifford Silva Reuter II and Louise Hull Reuter. He passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with Parkin-son’s disease on July 27, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Maie Reuter Manseau and grand-nephew Shaun Martin.

Cliff is survived by his wife of 50 years Ann Bert Reuter, his brother John Edward Reuter (Kathleen Ash-ley), children Sara Louise Reuter, Richard Calvin Hall (Nancy Niles), Philip Byard Hall (Joyce Staberow), Suzanne Hall Moore (Barry), Debra Hall Burton (Anthony), Clifford Reuter IV (Marlla Jackson), Carolyn Reuter Woods (Jeffrey), George Reuter (Melissa Shau), and Nancy Reuter Barrett (Shane), 16 perfect grandchildren, 10 spectacular great-grandchildren, many cherished nieces and nephews, and oh so many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held Aug. 5, at 5 p.m with visitation from 4-5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W Baddour Pkwy. Lebanon, TN 37087. Go to www.sellars.com to leave a note or find livestream information.

A reception and Ice Cream Social will follow nearby.

If you would like to send a donation in Cliff’s name, a gift to FairFight.com would support his political ideals.