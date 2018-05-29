Reward offered for info leading to DUI offender

A DUI offender, who led officers on a pursuit, is now wanted after leaving a hospital’s care.

Officers pursued 36-year-old Steven Summers II last Monday afternoon after police dispatch received multiple calls about a possible impaired driver. Officers spotted Summers on Lebanon Road near Nonaville Road, and said it was obvious that he was impaired.

Summers failed to stop and led officers on a short pursuit. While in pursuit, Summers would lose and regain consciousness multiple times while the vehicle continued in motion. He was taken into custody on Williamsburg Road after losing consciousness with the vehicle still in drive.

Due to Summers’ impaired state and self-inflicted injuries, he was transported to the Tennova Healthcare emergency room in Lebanon. While he was under their care and not fully conscious, a court order was provided to the hospital, requiring them to immediately notify the department if Summers was to be released. While still receiving care, he removed the medical equipment attached to him, and ran away from the hospital Tuesday night, May 22, around 10:30 p.m.

Summers is wanted for Driving Under the Influence – 7th Offense, Felony Evading, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Revoked Drivers License – 5th Offense, Leaving the Scene of a Non-Injury Crash, and Driving While a Habitual Offender.

Attempts to find Summers have been unsuccessful, and it is believed he was last known to be in the Smyrna area. Anyone with any information about Summers’ whereabouts are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the successful apprehension of Summers. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .