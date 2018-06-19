Reynolds, Steven Wayne Jr.

Steven “Steve-O” Reynolds, Jr. passed away on June 17, 2018 at age 27. The Funeral Service is 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday is for one hour prior to the service. Entombment in Wilson County Memorial Mausoleum will follow the service.
Steven is survived by wife Sarah Reynolds; father Steven (Joyce) Reynolds Sr.; mother Rachel (Albert) Mosqueda; siblings Nikolas Reynolds, Levi Reynolds, Kristen (Adam) Niblett, Kristina Kemp, and Mariah Mosqueda; mother-in-law Leanne Rogers; grandmother Renate Poss; grandparents Terry and Joyce Reynolds; special devoted aunt Teresa York; faithful companion Moon Pie; and various aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steven continued his life of giving by literally helping up to 55 people through Tennessee Donor Services.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.