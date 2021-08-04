REYNOLDS, Taylor M.

Taylor M. Reynolds, 22, Mt. Juliet, passed away July 30.

Preceded in death by grandfather, Kelvin L. Martin; grandparents, Jimmy Ray and Elizabeth Reynolds; great-grandparents, Lewis and Betty J. Peach. Survived by parents, Jason Reynolds and Tracey Reyn-olds; son, Dallas Asher Clemons; sisters, Kassie (Kenneth) Saxton and Jessica (Joe Chavez) Reynolds; grandmother, Paulette Martin; nieces, Sophia Caraway, Rylee Strain and Jolene Chavez; nephew, Hay-den Caraway; and the love of her life, Dallas Kyle Clemons.

Funeral service were Tuesday, Aug. 3 at The Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet with Pastor Mark Satterfield and Pastor Robert Post officiating. Interment followed the service at Caraway Cemetery, Gladeville with Sean Haynes, Ken Saxton, Zach Boles, Joe Chavez, Max Teagarden and Dal-las Clemons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers: Austin Underwood, Ryland Underwood and Lucas Winstead. Visitation with the family was Monday, Aug. 2 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Tuesday, Aug. 3 at The Glade Church.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.