Rice, Frank Earl

Frank Earl Rice, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 12, 2017. Frank was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing and boating. He was the son of the late, Earl Ernest and Marie Rogers Rice.

He is survived by: Wife of 38 years – Beth Rice; Children – Ryan (Jennifer) Rice, Cory (Wendy Storie) Rice and; Callie (Derrick Gregory) Rice; Siblings – Ray Rice and Deonne Caldwell; Grandchildren – Hunter Love, Jaxson Rice and Kai Gregory; Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Howard Plummer officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and 12-2 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.