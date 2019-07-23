News Ticker

Richards, Judith Ann “Judy”

July 23, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Judy Richards passed away, surrounded by her family, on July 8, 2019, at age 79. A memorial service was held July 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in her honor to Brooks House (219 Virginia Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087, 615.444.8882). A second Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Judy is survived by her husband Robert, her son Zachary, her daughter in-law Amanda, and her sisters Susan Perkins and Karen Brasile. She will be greatly missed, never forgotten, and her love endures.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, 615.444.9393

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.