Richards, Judith Ann “Judy”

Judy Richards passed away, surrounded by her family, on July 8, 2019, at age 79. A memorial service was held July 20 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in her honor to Brooks House (219 Virginia Ave, Lebanon, TN 37087, 615.444.8882). A second Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Judy is survived by her husband Robert, her son Zachary, her daughter in-law Amanda, and her sisters Susan Perkins and Karen Brasile. She will be greatly missed, never forgotten, and her love endures.

