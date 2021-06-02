RICHEY, Ella Frances

Ella Frances Richey, 94, Mt. Juliet died May 26.

Richey Richey was born in Cullowhee, NC and was the daughter of the late, Edward D’Mont and Sara Ethyl Hooper. She served as administrator for the Indianapolis Public School System and was instru-mental in spearheading the Dial-A-Teacher Program for the Indianapolis area. Richey enjoyed working with stained glass, porcelain doll making, photography and gardening. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul John Richey; son, Paul Daniel Richey and brother, Harrell Edward Hooper.

She is survived by: grandchildren, Paul Jeremy Richey, Daniel Justin Richey and Tasa Lynn Frazier; great-grandchildren, Issiah Hellings and Hayley Richey.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 1 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Green Hill Cemetery in Livingston.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.