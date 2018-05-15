Richey, Paul Daniel “Dan”

Paul Daniel “Dan” Richey, age 67 of Mt. Juliet, passed quietly in his sleep on May 5, 2018, due to a blood clot in his lung. Mr. Richey, as owner of Richey Restoration, was a mold remediation expert, a restorer of burnt and flooded homes, a crime scene clean up specialist and was a hazardous materials removal authority. He was also a youth soccer coach, music lover and former professional musician. Mr. Richey, known for his irrepressible personality, was a remarkable member of the Nashville service and music community.
He is survived by:
Mother – Frances Richey; Children – Paul Jeremy Richey, Daniel Justin Richey and Tasa Lynn Richey.
Funeral services were held May 11 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
