Rinks, Edith M.

Edith M. Rinks, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died July 27, 2018. Mrs. Rinks was an active member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Mrs. Rinks was the daughter of the late Tillman Ellus and Vernice Ghrigsby Bailey.
She is survived by: husband of 66 years – Marc Rinks; daughters – Jeannie (Garth) Crownover, Sandi (Mike) Robertson and Donna Campbell; sisters – Del Pope and Jone Dunaway; seven Grandchildren; 12 Great-grandchildren; one Great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held July 30 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Heritage Christian Academy, P.O. ACU, 3625 Helton Drive, Florence, AL 35630.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.