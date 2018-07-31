Roach, Brenda Mae

Brenda Mae Roach, age 76 of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Roach, and daughter, Kelly Gene Roach. She is survived by her three sons, Chris, Jon and Bryan Roach; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters.
A Graveside Service was held July 27 at Nashville Nationals Cemetery in Madison, Tennessee.
Arrangements by Hermitage Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. (615) 889-0361.
