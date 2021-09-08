ROADARMEL, Edward Andrew “Andy”

Edward Andrew Roadarmel, 39, Gallatin, died Aug. 30.

Andy was born and raised in Nashville. He graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in the Class of 2000 and MTSU Class of 2007. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Shirley Roadarmel and his maternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas and Beverly Hemmerly.

He is survived by: Daughter, Clover Roadarmel; Mother Kathy Roadarmel; Father Tod Roadarmel; Sis-ter Cara Roadarmel; Partner Milena Mota; Aunt Dottie Moore; Uncles Everett Hemmerly and Tracy Roadarmel; Several cousins

A Celebration of Life service was Sunday, Sept. 5, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Speakers will include Jon-athan Rush, Wes Webb and Hayley Shelton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Song by texting the word ANDY to (615)471-6008.

Visitation was Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.