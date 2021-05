Robert Kitchen, 71, Mt. Juliet, passed away May 7.

Kitchen was preceded in death by father, Robert Lee Kitchen, Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Kitchen; children, Teresa Swann, Robert D. (Jana) Kitchen, Chris (Julie) Kitchen and Mike (Karen) Kitchen; Mother, Josephine Dowdy Kitchen; brothers, Kerry (Renee) Kitchen and Tim (Rhonda) Kitchen; sisters, Linda Gillespie, Beverly (Bob) Hibbard and Kathy (Eddie) Bias; adopted sister, Connie Shepherd Yates; grandchildren, Joshua (Pamela) Swann, Jeremy (Alexis) Swann, Zachary Kitchen, Charlie Beth Gentry, Gavin Kitchen, Jayden Kitchen, Chloe Kitchen, Kobe Kitchen and Ryan Kitchen; great-grandchildren, Kayden Swann, Ava Swann, Zephyr Swann, James Swann and Piper Swann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was Tuesday, May 11 at Faith is the Victory Church Mt. Juliet, 1491 N. Mt. Juliet Road with Pastor Bryan Cowan officiating. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, May 11 at the church.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.