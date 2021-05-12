Robert Michael Stephens

Robert Michael (Mike) Stephens died peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 29 at the age of 67.

Mike is survived by his son, Andrew (Heather) Stephens of Cincinnati, Ohio; his daughter, Rachel Stephens of Martin; the mother of his children, Gail Stephens Moore of Lebanon; his granddaughter, Willa Stephens of Cincinnati, Ohio; his grandson, Harvey Stephens of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Dowl Stephens of Nashville and Marie Pipkin Stephens Stanley of Cincinnati, Ohio and his stepfather, William Dean Stanley of Nashville.

Mike will be inurned at the Dayton National Cemetery with military honors. A memorial service/wake will be held at a later date in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Veterans Foundation.