Will Roberts went on to his reward on Feb. 25, 2020, at age 15. A funeral service was held Feb. 28, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Will is survived by parents Crispin and Ashley Gill Roberts, sister Sophia Roberts, grandparents James and Alana Roberts, grandmother Tammie Gill, and his Highland Heights family. He is preceded in death by grandfather Wayne Gill.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.